Sheriff Bonner vows to continue to improve juvenile system after DOJ steps back

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Sheriff Floyd Bonner sent a letter to the Chairman of the Shelby County Commission, Van Turner Monday after the U.S. Department of Justice decided to end its oversight of Shelby County's juvenile court system.
Turner, along with other commissioners, has been very critical of the Department of Justice's decision.
As you may recall, Shelby County and the DOJ entered an agreement in 2012 to address some of the findings of an investigation that showed juveniles in the county's detention center were not being cared for properly, and some of their rights violated.
Since that time, the DOJ says the county has made improvements and oversight is no longer necessary.
Before he was elected sheriff, Bonner ran the jail system, so he's very familiar with the problems.
In this letter to the Chairman Van Turner, he says the juvenile system has made several improvements like ending room confinements and brought in a child suicide prevention expert to train staff.
With the agreement over, he promises to now bring in a consultant to continue making reforms.
The letter was also sent to all the other county commissioners.
Meanwhile, DOJ officials promised to speak with county leaders soon, to talk more about why they are ending the agreement.
