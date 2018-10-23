Tennessee Task Force One returns home after Hurricane Michael rescue efforts

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Tennessee Task Force One is back home after helping with hurricane relief in Mexico City, Florida.
The crew has been deployed twice within the last month for Hurricanes Florence and Michael.
Michael was a category 4 storm that left the Florida Panhandle to clean up and rebuilding long after search and rescue teams like Tennessee Task Force One return home.
The team's 10-day deployment ended Friday.
"It was a very devastated area. Homes that were taken off their foundation and moved to a totally different area of Mexico Beach," Memphis Fire Department Urban Search and Rescue Chief Colin Burress said.
TTF1 played an instrumental role in recovery of the area, assisting with three rescues, 110 evacuations, and more than 1,000 animal rescues.
"A lot of long days, but when you are in the moment and you are doing the work and you're out there with your coworkers it's not really tiresome," Burress said. "And until you're home and you take a load off and take a breath for a second, you can see everything you've done."
Burress was the task force leader for the latest deployment. Of the 28 task forces across the country, Tennessee's is the most deployed.
"We are fortunate enough to be located where we are. we have quick access to just about anywhere," Burress said.
The group sent a task force to the Pentagon in 2001, helped with rescues after Hurricane Katrina in 2005, and helped after deadly tornadoes in 2013.
Since 1998, Tennessee Task Force One has been deployed 40 times.
