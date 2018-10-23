You have a 1 in 303M chance to win the Mega Millions jackpot

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - People across the country are looking to capture the $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot--the largest in history.
People like Memphian Cameron Moore are buying their tickets knowing the odds are low.
"Just testing my luck...trying my luck. Why not?" he said.
But do you know the odds? According to LeMoyne-Owen College math instructor Ronald Alexander, it's about one in 303 million.
"You're more likely to become a brain surgeon than to win the Mega Millions," Alexander said.
The jackpot has been growing since a $543 million jackpot was dished out in July.
The $1.6 billion prize is estimated at having a $913.7 million cash value.
Customers from Mississippi flocked to the Tennessee state line to grab their tickets.
"Last week, I had to wait 10 minutes in the parking lot to actually get in and then I waited 15 minutes inside," Mississippi resident Carla Simoneaux said.
The Tennessee Lottery has some tips for buyers:
Sign your ticket immediately after buying it
If you don't win the jackpot, check your ticket to see if you've won one of the eight other cash prizes.
If you're willing to pay more than $600 million, Alexander said you'll be guaranteed to buy a winning ticket.
Or...you could just hope that you're one in 303 million.
