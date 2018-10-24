Auschwitz museum gets Nazi death camp conductor's baton

In this Oct. 24, 2018 photo publicly provided by the Museum of the former Nazi German death camp of Auschwitz Birkenau is seen the wood-and-ivory baton of Franciszek Nierychlo, Auschwitz prisoner and controversial organizer and first conductor of the inmates' orchestra, in Oswiecim, Poland. The band was ironically designed by the Nazis as a diversion for the cruelly-treated prisoners, but it also helped protect its musicians. The baton was recently obtained by the museum from a private person. (Museum of the former Nazi German death camp of Auschwitz Birkenau/Marcin Inglot via AP)