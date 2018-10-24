Broncos cut Chad Kelly day after trespassing arrest

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Denver Broncos released quarterback Chad Kelly following his arrest Tuesday.
Kelly, a former Ole Miss star, was charged with first-degree criminal trespassing.
Broncos officials said they met and agreed releasing him was the right thing to do.
"Even though Chad’s no longer part of our team, we’ve offered to help him however we can and are supportive of him in every possible way,” team president and general manager John Elway said in a statement.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.