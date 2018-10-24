County commission: ‘No confidence’ in DOJ ending oversight of juvenile court

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Shelby County Commission does not agree with the Department of Justice’s decision to end its oversight of the Shelby County juvenile court system.
The commission approved a vote of no confidence in the decision.
Shelby County and the DOJ entered an agreement in 2012 to address some of the findings of an investigation that showed juveniles in the county's detention center were not being cared for properly, and some of their rights violated.
Since that time, the DOJ says the county has made improvements and oversight is no longer necessary.
Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said he was surprised by the DOJ's decision but has put local oversight in place that he has confidence in.
