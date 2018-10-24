FDA shuts down Memphis beauty company after contaminants found in products

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A West Tennessee judge has ordered Memphis-based Keystone Laboratories to cease operations after contaminants were found in its beauty products.
Tuesday, the United States Food and Drug Administration announced a permanent injunction against the company's owner Melinda Menke and its president Elizabeth Jumet.
The decree says the company failed to comply with the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.
According to the complaint, Keystone manufactured and distributed over-the-counter hair and skin care products that violated federal law.
The products include Better Braids Hair and Scalp Oil and Long Aid Activator Gel.
The ruling says, "Keystone's drug products were not manufactured, processed, packed or held according to Current Good Manufacturing Practice requirements," when the company failed to investigate sources of contamination found in some of its products.
An investigation also found some of Keystone's drugs did not have adequate directions for use or other label requirements.
Keystone can no longer operate until they hire an independent expert to inspect its facility, correct the violations, and set up a new system of controls.
We reached out to Keystone for a comment and are awaiting a response.
