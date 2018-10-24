Free Taco Bell tacos for everyone after Mookie Betts steals a base seven pitches into World Series

Mookie Betts of the Boston Red Sox stole second base in the first inning of Tuesday night's World Series Game 1. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP) (Fred Thornhill)
(RNN) - It only took seven pitches for America to get free tacos.

Mookie Betts of the Boston Red Sox singled to lead off the bottom of the first in the first game of the World Series on Tuesday night.

On the first pitch of the next at-bat, he took off safely for second, triggering Taco Bell’s “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion.

Everyone in America will now be able to get a free Doritos Locos Taco at the fast food chain on Nov. 1, from 2-6pm.

Betts, for his efforts, scored shortly after the steal thanks to an Andrew Benintendi that put the Red Sox up, 1-0, against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Last year, Cameron Maybin of the Houston Astros earned everyone a free taco with his 11th-inning steal, also against the Dodgers.

In what may be a good sign for the Red Sox, Houston also went on to win that series.

Fans will have a chance to get their hand on baseball caps and exclusive Topps trading cards. (Source: Taco Bell)

