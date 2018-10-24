Greater Memphis Chamber names interim president, CEO

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Greater Memphis Chamber has named a new interim president and CEO.
Beverly Robertson will take over the position following the death of Phil Trenary, who was shot and killed last month.
Robertson served as National Civil Rights Museum president for 17 years.
“I love my city and I believe that Memphis’ best days are ahead,” Robertson said. “I am honored to work with the strong leadership team that Phil put in place at the Chamber and I look forward to working in collaboration with our business and government leaders, helping to retain and attract good jobs and to help The Chamber realize one of its primary goals of opportunity for all.”
Robertson is the first female to serve as Greater Memphis Chamber president.
