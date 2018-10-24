Henderson ready to run for tigers

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers football team heads into its open date this weekend with a much needed break from action to heal a bruised ego and some sore bodies.
The Tigers, coming off two losses in a row for only the second time in the Mike Norvell era, say running back Darrell Henderson is back healthy and ready to run.
Henderson, the nation’s leading rusher going into last weekend, suffered a leg injury during this long run against Missouri.
He left the game in the first quarter and did not return.
The Tigers went on to lose that contest 65-33 allowing the second most points in program history.
The U of M gets back in action November 3rd with at East Carolina. Kickoff is 11am.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.