Increasing clouds and showers on the way

Temperatures will top out in the mid 60s this afternoon with a few high clouds. Winds will be northeast around 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a few showers late. Winds: NE 5 mph. Low: 51.
THURSDAY: A low pressure system to the south of us will keep showers in the area through the day into the evening, The highest chance of rain is in north Mississippi. High temperatures will only hit the mid to upper 50s. Showers will continue overnight with lows around 50.
FRIDAY: Expect more clouds with a shower early. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60. Rain chance is only 20%.
WEEKEND: Highs will be in the mid 60s with lows in the 40s with more clouds on Saturday and maybe a stray shower. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a small chance of a shower in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Sunshine should return Monday through Wednesday with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. Halloween night looks dry at this time with temps in the 50s.
