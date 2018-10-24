The Latest: Iran claims US backed Saudi killing of Khashoggi

FILE - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 file photo, South Sudan's President Salva Kiir attends peace talks at a hotel in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Whether pressured to speak up after receiving assistance or making a diplomatic play for more, some African countries are expressing support for Saudi Arabia as shocking details in the killing of Jamal Khashoggi approached a crescendo, with South Sudan issuing a rare statement praising the Saudi position to defuse the crisis as "honorable". (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene, File) (AP)