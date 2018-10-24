Memphis hustle begins training camp

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The NBA G-League Memphis Hustle are back to on the court for their second season here in the Mid-South.
The Hustle opened training camp downtown at FedExForum with almost an entirely new team AND Head Coach.
New bench boss Brad Jones says he’s ready to piece together the Hustle Puzzle.
“We’re going to run a system that is very similar to the offensive and defensive system that the Grizzlies run,” Jones said. “Especially defensively. You’ll see almost identical. Uh, the one thing that’s obviously a little different is we don’t have Marc Gasol and Mike Conley, so, you may see just a little bit different offensively flow.”
The Hustle will host a Family Fun Day Sunday at 2pm at the Landers Center.
Their first game is Saturday November 3rd against Rio Grande Valley at the Landers Center in Southaven.
