More clouds and rain on the way

REST OF THE WEEK: A weather system to our south will bring a chance for rain Thursday through early Friday morning. Rain will be scattered and the best chance will be in areas south of I-40. The best chance for rain will be after 5 pm, but some showers are possible in the morning and afternoon on Thursday too. Highs will only reach the upper 50s on Thursday and Friday. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.