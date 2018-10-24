More clouds and rain on the way

It's clear and cold this morning with temperatures in the 40s. It will be slightly cooler than yesterday, but with sunshine we will still manage to hit the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. Cloud cover will build in this evening and showers will be possible tomorrow.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. High: 66.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Low: 49.
REST OF THE WEEK: A weather system to our south will bring a chance for rain Thursday through early Friday morning. Rain will be scattered and the best chance will be in areas south of I-40. The best chance for rain will be after 5 pm, but some showers are possible in the morning and afternoon on Thursday too. Highs will only reach the upper 50s on Thursday and Friday. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.
WEEKEND: A stray shower will be possible on both Saturday and Sunday afternoon, but rain will be hit or miss. High temperatures will reach the lower to mid 60s over the weekend.
NEXT WEEK: It looks dry with sunshine next week with highs in the lower 60s Monday and mid 60s by Tuesday. Overnight lows will be in the mid 40s. It looks dry and chilly for trick-or-treating on Halloween.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
