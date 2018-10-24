Ole Miss awaits test results for mold

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Tests are underway at Ole Miss over a mold concern at a student dorm.
University officials said several students have "raised questions about a dark material" on the ceilings inside Crosby Hall.
An environmental contractor conducted an air quality test Tuesday.
Results from the test should be returned in the coming days.
University officials say all students at Crosby Hall have the option to move to another residence hall at no additional cost.
