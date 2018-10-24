From park ranger to TV star: Mid-Southerner stars on ‘The Voice’

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - When he's not keeping Tennessee's camper's safe, Keith Paluso is singing and strumming his guitar on NBC's hit show The Voice.
Paluso, a Tennessee native, is a part-time park ranger for the city of Germantown--a job he's had to put on hold for Hollywood.
Paluso's shot at the big time came when he tried out for The Voice last year. He had been on a singing hiatus for seven years.
"My guitars were in the closet," he said. "My wife encouraged me to do something other than work...so I started playing music again and then an opportunity popped up to try out for The Voice."
Paluso is now on Team Adam. He said he's married and his son's face lights up when he sees his dad on TV--a fantasy ride that almost ended in the battle rounds.
"I had like a full speech to thank everybody, from like even the people that cut my beard," he said.
But as his time with Blake Shelton came to an end, he was saved by Adam Lavine.
"I was like, 'whoa, I'm still in this thing,'" Paluso said.
Paluso will compete in the battle rounds on The Voice, airing Monday night on WMC Action News 5.
