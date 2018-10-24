Police searching for persons of interest in weekend shooting death

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis police need your help identifying and locating persons of interest in a Raleigh shooting death over the weekend.
Police said on Sunday, Oct. 21, officers found the victim dead upon arrival in front of 4320 Old Raleigh Lagrange Road.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators reviewed video surveillance in the area and learned that the individuals and vehicle seen in the photos were on the scene when this homicide took place.
Now, investigators need assistance in identifying and locating these individuals.
If anyone has any information concerning these individuals, they are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
