Pope Francis to remove Memphis bishop

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A source within the Catholic Church confirmed Pope Francis himself has decided to take the rare step of removing the Catholic Bishop of Memphis from office.
The source confirms Bishop Martin Holley will be removed Friday.
This comes as a website called ChurchMilitant.com broke the story Tuesday.
According to that report, Pope Francis decided to force Holley’s retirement for reasons of “pastoral governance” after the Bishop’s refusal to resign his Memphis post.
WMC confirmed two high ranking archbishops visited Memphis in June to interview dozens of Memphis Catholics about alleged violations of church law and complaints about Diocesan finances.
Holley, 63, served as an Auxiliary Bishop in Washington, DC for 12 years before being installed as Bishop of Memphis two years ago.
He promptly transferred some 40 priests under his control, prompting outcries from parishioners and some pastors. Holley left Memphis to visit Washington, DC today but will be returning to Memphis on Wednesday.
Our source says the Diocese of Memphis will have an announcement about all of this and what happens next on Friday.
