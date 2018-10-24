Questions remain after city council votes to fund education campaign for ballot items

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Questions are being raised after the Memphis City Council voted to approve the spending of taxpayer money to fund an education campaign for three items on the November 6 ballot.
The decision was made exactly two weeks before election day and in the midst of early voting.
Memphis City Council wants to put thousands of dollars behind a campaign targeting three ballot initiatives.
It’s a move that is not unprecedented, but it is rare. While the decision’s timing is tricky, according to the city’s charter, the spending is legal.
Council Chairman Berlin Boyd said it's all spelled out in a Memphis city charter that’s more than 600 pages long.
“The council has the authority, per the charter, that we can allot or allocate money to be spent on education purposes,” Boyd said.
In a rare move Tuesday night, the Memphis City Council in a 5-to-3 vote approved a resolution to use up to $40,000 taxpayer dollars to educate voters on a trio of ballot issues the council wants voters to approve.
Boyd said the money will be used for a public awareness campaign in support of extending term limits, suspending instant runoff voting, and repealing instant runoff voting.
“Our position stays firm. It is merely educating the constituents and letting them know our position on these referendum items,” Boyd said.
Law professor and instant runoff supporter Steve Mulroy considers the move outrageous.
"Memphis voters already said they want term limits,” Mulroy said. “They are trying to undo the will of the voters. And now they are basically misappropriating public funds and pushing it over into a propaganda campaign without any public notice.”
The funding decision is a done deal.
Mayor Jim Strickland has no say in the matter, according to the city charter.
“The reason is because the charter actually prohibits the mayor from vetoing a resolution,” said City of Memphis Chief Communications Officer Ursula Madden. “A resolution would never even come across the mayor’s desk.”
The timing of this vote comes a week into early voting in Shelby County.
“This is something that the city council has done before, but you know early voting has been underway for a week now and we are pretty close to election day,” said WMC5 political analyst Michael Nelson. “And to just decide last night to launch some kind of campaign or who knows what it’ll be that’s very, very, unusual.”
Boyd said the budget allows as much as $30,000 to $40,000 to be spent on the education campaign.
How much will be actually be used and the council’s strategy for sharing its message, however, is still undecided.
