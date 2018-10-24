Shelby County Commission advances need for TBI involvement

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A push for the TBI to investigate all officer involved shootings in Memphis and Shelby County is causing more debate.
The proposal was created after the shooting of Martavious Banks by MPD, in which police body cameras were not activated.
A Shelby County Commission committee discussed the resolution's language Wednesday.
Both the MPD Director and Shelby County Sheriff reiterated that, as part of an existing agreement, both departments already notify TBI of officer involved shootings.
Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner said they are currently calling TBI anytime a sheriff's deputy is involved in a shooting.
The full commission is expected to vote Monday.
The Memphis city council is looking at similar legislation, but the resolutions would simply compel lawmakers in Nashville to act on their behalf.
