Shelby County commissioners confront election commission regarding failing public trust

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Shelby County commissioners believe that the election commission does not have the public’s trust concerning early voting.
Pastor Earle Fisher with Up the Vote 901 said public trust in the Shelby County Election Commission is eroding.
"I don't think the general public at large has confidence that the election commission is doing all it can to make sure and ensure that people are having adequate and equitable access to the ballot box," said Fisher.
Some county commissioners agreed, pointing to ongoing early voting and a few notable hiccups.
Administrator of Elections Linda Phillips and Election Commission Chair Robert Meyers took questions from commissioners Wednesday.
The commissioners' concerns included delays in processing thousands of voter registrations and a ballot display issue that caused democratic gubernatorial candidate Karl Dean's name to move to the middle of the line when voters select the large text option.
Last week, the election commission started encouraging voters not to use large text and providing magnifying glasses instead.
"I want every voter in Shelby County to vote and I will do everything in my power to make sure that every legitimate registered voter can vote," said Phillips.
She said many of the voter registration forms turned in had significant problems like missing dates of birth or addresses, contributing to the entry delays.
She also blamed the Dean ballot issue on the layout forced by the county's antiquated voting equipment, which officials want to replace.
The replacement would cost $10 to 14 million.
"I think we've made great strides in improving trust in the community. We are open. We're transparent," said Phillips.
Commissioner Tami Sawyer asked that a special commission committee be created monthly, focusing on the Shelby County Election Commission.
That request was granted by Chair Van Turner.
Sawyer also indicated she would like to see improved dialogue between the election commission and the county commission.
She urged the election commission to provide ways that Shelby County commissioners can support, so that this situation will not continue and cause public distrust.
