St. Jude set to break ground on 2019 Dream Home

LAKELAND, TN (WMC) - It’s that time again to break ground on a brand new St. Jude Dream Home.
The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is one of the largest single-event fundraisers for St. Jude nationwide and has raised more than $350 million.
All funds raised through the program will help ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food.
This year’s home will be built in Lakeland, Tennessee and is valued at $450,000.
Tickets for the home and other prizes go on sale for $100 in March of 2019.
