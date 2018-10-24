St. Jude set to break ground on 2019 Dream Home

(Source: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 24, 2018 at 6:30 AM CDT - Updated October 24 at 6:30 AM

LAKELAND, TN (WMC) - It’s that time again to break ground on a brand new St. Jude Dream Home.

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is one of the largest single-event fundraisers for St. Jude nationwide and has raised more than $350 million.

All funds raised through the program will help ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food.

This year’s home will be built in Lakeland, Tennessee and is valued at $450,000.

Tickets for the home and other prizes go on sale for $100 in March of 2019.

