Study ranks best baseball cities

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - With the 2018 World Series in full gear and tickets to see the games live costing hundreds to hundreds of thousands of dollars, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on Best Baseball Cities as well as accompanying videos to go along with its World Series Facts – Red Sox vs. Dodgers infographic.
To determine the best places to be a fan of America’s third most followed sport, WalletHub compared 360 U.S. cities with at least one college or professional baseball team across 31 key metrics, ranging from performance level of team(s) to average ticket price to stadium accessibility.
Top 10 Baseball Cities
- New York, NY
- Los Angeles, CA
- St. Louis, MO
- Atlanta, GA
- Chicago, IL
- San Francisco, CA
- Cincinnati, OH
- Boston, MA
- Pittsburgh, PA
- Arlington, TX
Best vs. Worst
MLB: The Chicago Cubs have the best performance level, 60.21 percent, which is 1.5 times better than that of the Philadelphia Phillies and the Cincinnati Reds, the teams with the worst at 41.15 percent.
MiLB: The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders have the best performance level, 60.29 percent, which is 1.7 times better than that of the Bristol Pirates, the team with the worst at 35.71 percent.
NCAA: The Oregon State Beavers have the best performance level, 78.67 percent, which is 9.9 times better than that of the Saint Peters Peacocks, the team with the worst at 7.93 percent.
Phoenix has the lowest average season ticket price (for MLB games), $19.65, which is 2.9 times less expensive than in Boston, the city with the highest at $56.97.
To read the full report and see where Mid-South cities rank, click here.
