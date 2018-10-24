The Tennessee Black Voter Project and Memphis NAACP chapter hold press conference claiming voter repression and obstruction

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Attorneys representing the Tennessee Black Voter Project and Memphis NAACP chapter held a press conference Wednesday, alleging voter repression and obstruction by the Shelby County election commission.
Administrator of Elections Linda Phillips said those claims have no basis.
Attorney Alexander Wharton represented the Tennessee Black Voter Project and the Memphis Branch of the NAACP.
"We want to alert them that they still have a right under the law to cure those deficiencies and then exercise their right to vote," said Wharton.
Wharton and attorney Bo Dul, who also represented the organizations, announced they want a court order to require the county to meet their demands.
These demands include sending notices to applicants about the status of their applications and informing those with incomplete forms that they can still fix them.
They also want the commission to provide the TNBVP with a list of rejected or incomplete registrants so they can reach out.
"We are processing every valid voter registration form. Every valid voter will be allowed to vote," said Phillips.
She said the election commission is doing it's best to process forms.
Phillips claimed they are reaching out to voters about their applications.
She also said the commission received duplicate applications and incomplete forms.
"There was a stack of five from the same name, same date of birth, same last four of the social security and five different addresses," said Phillips.
Attorney Bo Dul said their ultimate goal is to get people registered and able to vote come Election Day.
“Don’t be deterred. You can vote. Even if you got a notification in the mail that says your form was incomplete, if you’re eligible to vote, you can still vote," said Dul.
We asked Linda Phillips if the election commission would consider giving the the groups a list of applicants with rejected or incomplete forms.
She said she's not sure if their system is capable of producing that type of list.
A hearing will be scheduled at 11 a.m. Thursday at Chancery Court.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.