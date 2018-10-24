Thursday at 10: Stolen vehicles on the rise in Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Police records reviewed by the WMC Action News 5 investigators point to dramatic increases in the number of vehicles stolen in Memphis, Shelby County and the suburbs.
Experts say it’s part of a national trend, but call the uptick in the Memphis-area’s numbers particularly alarming.
Based on preliminary figures from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released by the University of Memphis Public Safety Institute and the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission, motor vehicle thefts increased 12 percent in Memphis in the third quarter of the year, while increasing 15.5 percent countywide.
The National Insurance Crime Bureau tracks auto theft in its annual Hot Wheels report.
In 2015 the Memphis metro area ranked #82 on the list - with roughly 3,500 stolen vehicles.
In the most recent report, the Bluff City skyrocketed to #50 with just over 5,000 cars stolen.
Thursday on WMC Action News 5 at 10, Kendall Downing digs into the data to find out which vehicles thieves are targeting - and where.
