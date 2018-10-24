Tracking Our Next Chance Of Rain

The mild dry pattern continues for now but moisture from a Pacific hurricane is moving toward the Mid-South bringing our next chance of rain.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear WIND: NE 5 LOW: 46
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy WIND: NE 5-10 HIGH: 64
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy WIND: NE 5 LOW: 49
THIS WEEK: Dry air remains in place for now behind a cold front that moved through the area early in the day. Cooler air will filter in Wednesday along with increasing cloud cover late in the day and evening. Remnants of Hurricane Willa will move south of the area Thursday making for a mostly cloudy to overcast day along with a few showers mainly into parts of north Mississippi. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s with overnight lows in the upper 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower early in the day along with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the upper 40s.
THE WEEKEND: Two cold fronts will move through the area over the weekend keeping clouds and slight rain chances in the forecast. Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a very slight chance of a shower and highs in the mid 60s with lows in the upper 40s. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and highs in the lower 60s with lows in the mid 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid to upper 40s
