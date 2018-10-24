Tracking Our Next Chance Of Rain

THIS WEEK: Dry air remains in place for now behind a cold front that moved through the area early in the day. Cooler air will filter in Wednesday along with increasing cloud cover late in the day and evening. Remnants of Hurricane Willa will move south of the area Thursday making for a mostly cloudy to overcast day along with a few showers mainly into parts of north Mississippi. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s with overnight lows in the upper 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower early in the day along with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the upper 40s.