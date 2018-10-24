Traffic blocked off after 18-wheeler overturns, spills 3,000 gallons of fuel

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 23, 2018 at 8:19 PM CDT - Updated October 23 at 8:20 PM

WEST MEMPHIS, AR (WMC) - Marion and West Memphis fire departments are on the scene of an overturned 18-wheeler truck.

The accident happened on Mound City Road at the eastbound entrance to I-40.

Officials said the tanker is loaded with fuel and approximately 3,000 gallons of fuel has spilled into the ditches.

West Memphis Police Department said no injuries were reported.

The area will be blocked off for several hours while crews work to clean up.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes until the scene is cleared.

Posted by Marion Fire Department on Tuesday, October 23, 2018

