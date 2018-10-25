America’s first black radio station celebrates 70 years

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - 70 years ago, WDIA made a format switch from Country Western to all-black programming.
The switch literally launched the career of future legends.
B.B. King and Rufus Thomas got their start there.
The station made “community superstars” out of a slew of other on-air personalities.
That includes a future disc jockey who got his foot in the door from one disc jockey's misfortune of breaking his foot.
WDIA employee Mark Stansbury said doctors told the d.j. he could work, but he couldn't drive.
"So the station hired me to drive Brother Wade," said Stansbury.
That was in 1958 and Stansbury has been working for WDIA ever since.
He's had a front row seat to some of the biggest names in music, from a young Michael Jackson to the King of Rock and roll.
He said Elvis Presley came by WDIA Goodwill review one night.
To Stansbury, WDIA was more than just a place were black musicians could have an outlet.
It was also a place where poignant issues of the time could be heard as well.
“WDIA was the community because it was the voice for African-Americans,” said Stansbury.
They started the Goodwill fund, raising money for scholarships, housing and other needs for their listeners.
When the Lorraine Motel was in danger of being demolished, the radio station's first black general manager Chuck Scruggs gave money to help save it.
"Mr. Scruggs said at the time he just said yes, went and did it. He didn't check with corporate he said because corporate might say no," said Stansbury.
Current WDIA employees, like program director Bobby O’Jay, got together Wednesday to celebrate the station’s anniversary on the air.
Stansbury still has his seat in the d.j. chair, playing Gospel music every Sunday morning.
He said he always starts off with telling the Lord, thank you.
