Arkansas residents to vote on casino amendment

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Recent polling shows Arkansas voters may be on board for the creation of true casinos.
Arkansas resident Dennis Russell said it’s time to allow true casinos in the Natural State.
"We lose a lot of money going to Mississippi and other states paying taxes there for gambling so why not Arkansas," said Russell.
A September poll from Arkansas' Talk Business and Politics and Hendrix College showed 41 percent of voters supported the gambling expansion and 48 percent were against. 11 percent were unknown.
A new poll from the same sources, released Wednesday, indicates a shift in numbers.
49 percent are for it, 43 percent against it and 8 percent unknown
A yes vote would grant casino licenses to Southland Park in West Memphis and Oaklawn Jockey Club in Hot Springs to allow construction for a new casino building at or adjacent to their existing facilities.
Two other applicants would get licenses near Russellville and Pine Bluff.
Sports betting would also be legalized, which officials in Tunica recently lauded as a "shot in the arm" to their casino industry.
WMC Political Analyst Michael Nelson said the impact of a yes vote could be massive.
"I think that could have a major effect in not just Arkansas but on Memphis and Shelby County because we're the customers they're relying on in casinos to make money," said Nelson
Arkansan Danny Lane disagrees.
"If gambling's in Arkansas, it should add money to the state of Arkansas but [instead] it makes it out of the working man's pocket .. really the only people making money are the casinos," said Lane.
He thinks more casinos are bad news for everyday Arkansans.
