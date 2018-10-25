Baptist Women’s Hospital offers virtual NICU visits for parents

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Baptist Women's Hospital is now the first hospital in Memphis to offer round-the-clock live feed from a NICU.
Cameras are mounted above the 40 beds inside the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Baptist Women's Hospital.
They capture each first and precious moment for these little ones.
A donation funded the purchase of the web camera system, which allows virtual visitation by family members anywhere in the world.
The hospital has seen loved ones tuning in from as far away at the Philippines and United Arab Emirates.
Since late September, Molly Bond has been by her son's bedside daily, only taking breaks to eat and sleep.
Baby Johnny Bond made his early arrival into the world at just 29 weeks.
"He came pretty early. I had some pregnancy complications. We thought they would resolve themselves then something else came up I got put on hospital bed rest and he would not stay in," said Bond.
She said it's very worrisome to not be able to be with your baby all the time, especially when he is in this condition.
The live streaming cameras ease her worries, allowing Bond to watch her baby boy in real-time 24/7.
"I look at it when I am eating dinner, the grandparents like to look at it. It gives me comfort to have an extra eye on him when I am not here," said Bond.
NICU nurse manager Teresa Bentley said she has had many moms tell her that being able to take a quick look at their baby helps them sleep at night.
The NICU will remain little Johnny's home away from home for several more weeks.
"He's a little fighter. We think he is a little NICU rock star," said Bond.
The cameras help Mom feel like she’s right beside him, even when she can’t be.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.