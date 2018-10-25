Blue Bell unleashes 2 new holiday flavors

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Blue Bell has released two of its holiday flavors, Peppermint Bark ice cream and Peppermint ice cream.
Peppermint Bark ice cream is a mint ice cream loaded with dark chocolate chunks and white chocolate hunks containing crushed peppermint candies.
The Peppermint ice cream flavor is a Blue Bell holiday classic sprinkled with peppermint candy pieces.
Blue Bell said there will be more holiday flavor excitement to come as we near closer to the holidays.
Both flavors can be found in stores through the holiday season.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.