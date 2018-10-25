Breakdown: Why Does Fall Bring A Second Peak in Severe Weather

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -Most of us think of severe weather as more of a spring-time event and while we do see plenty of severe weather in the spring, there is a secondary season in the fall. This occurs in mid- October through November and on average can produce as many tornadoes as we see in March.
This secondary season is in October and November, is usually caused by cold fronts and the jet stream sinking more southward. Sometimes late season tropical systems can also be the culprit for this secondary season. In November there is an average of 2.8 twisters annually which is the same average for March.
While the numbers are not as high as the spring and this secondary season definitely something that we will be watching. Check out the totals below.
