Car thefts increase throughout the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Car thefts are increasing in Memphis and Shelby County. In addition to swiping your ride, the thieves are becoming bolder.
The Memphis Shelby County Crime Commission reports a 12 percent increase in Memphis in the number of stolen vehicles compared to last year.
That increase is 15.5 percent year over year when you look at Shelby County, and local authorities are trying to figure out why.
“Criminals are mainly stealing cars to do other crimes,” said SCSO Chief Inspector Derek Mills. “Usually they'll steal a car, they'll go to 2 or 3 other crimes. They don't want to use their own vehicle they'll use a stolen car.”
Mills said the department is aware of the uptick in motor vehicle thefts. He said thieves will use the swiped cars to commit crimes or strip them for parts.
WMC Action News 5 investigators requested numbers of car thefts from all across Shelby County over the past few years.
We found vehicle thefts up across the board from Germantown to Collierville, Bartlett, and Memphis. We discovered it's part of a national trend – after years of declines, auto thefts have started creeping back up again.
Earlier this week, federal authorities announced the arrest of five carjacking suspects, noting even carjackings in Memphis spiked 87 percent since last year.
Mills said authorities want to remind people not to leave cars running to warm them up and never leave a car unlocked.
The sheriff's office says once popular devices like The Club remain good deterrents.
“Any device you can find that’s going to slow down or make it where they’ll go to a different vehicle,” Mills said.
Don’t miss our special report tonight on the News at 10 p.m.
WMC5’s Kendall Downing takes a look at what other factors may be motivating these thieves, and the most common vehicles stolen in Tennessee.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.