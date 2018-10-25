Chancellor sides with TNBVP and Memphis NAACP

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Thursday, Chancellor JoeDae L. Jenkins ruled in favor of The Tennessee Black Voter Project and Memphis NAACP’s demands.
Attorneys representing the Tennessee Black Voter Project and Memphis NAACP chapter held a press conference Wednesday, alleging voter repression and obstruction by the Shelby County election commission.
Attorney Alexander Wharton and Bo Dul, who also represented the organizations, announced they wanted a court order to require the county to meet their demands.
According to the chancellor’s ruling, the Shelby County election commission must put process in place to allow people to fix their incomplete applications on Election Day.
They shall provide the TNBVP and NAACP with a daily list of applicants processed.
They also must notify applicants of the status of their applications/if things are incomplete
The election commission is planning to appeal this ruling.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.