Changes coming to delivery of TNReady assessment tests

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Changes are being made to the way Tennessee students take yearly assessment tests.
This comes after years of problems surrounding TNReady.
Governor Bill Haslam calls issues and failures surrounding the TNReady test one of his biggest frustrations.
On Wednesday, Haslam outlined an aggressive set of plans to help address major flaws in the state's TNReady assessment test.
For several years, this mandatory test left students and teachers frustrated culminating this past spring with a series of issues state-wide causing delays in the mandatory test because the system kept crashing.
State officials have already begun the search for a new vendor for the 2019-2020 school year. Some of the immediate changes are designed to avoid the from the spring problems.
That includes better training of teachers or administrators who give the test, better written testing manuals, better computer access so they are not shared, and even less testing paper to manage.
These changes come after the governor’s state-wide listening tour of six different schools, including Collierville High School, where teachers and administrators provided feedback on the test.
Other changes include practice runs of the test to ensure its working properly and quicker return of the assembly results.
