First Freeze - When does it usually happen?

We have dropped into the 30s a couple of times in recent weeks, but we have come very close in the city to this point. Based on long range forecast data, it doesn’t look like we will drop to freezing at least over the next 7-10 days and maybe not even over the next two weeks. If that holds true, it may be mid-November before we hit freezing here in Memphis. That would be close to average for our first freeze. For now, keep the jacket handy but the heavy coat on stand-by.