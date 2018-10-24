Joint Base Charleston C-17 accidentally drops Humvee on North Carolina town

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Military officials say a C-17 from Joint Base Charleston accidentally dropped a Humvee on a North Carolina town Wednesday afternoon.
Marvin Krause from JBC says it happened at 1 p.m. when a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing inadvertently dropped a military vehicle over the town of Cameron.
“The C-17 took off from Pope Army Airfield, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, on a routine air drop test training mission and inadvertently dropped a U.S. Army Humvee vehicle prematurely over Cameron, North Carolina, approximately five miles from the Fort Bragg drop zone,” Krause said.
According to a report, the aircraft landed safely at Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina.
There are no reported injuries or damage to property at this time.
This incident is under investigation.
A report by WNCN states the Humvee came down via a parachute and landed in a wooded area in a neighborhood.
