Joint Base Charleston C-17 accidentally drops Humvee on North Carolina town

By Ray Rivera | October 24, 2018 at 3:46 PM CDT - Updated October 25 at 6:26 AM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Military officials say a C-17 from Joint Base Charleston accidentally dropped a Humvee on a North Carolina town Wednesday afternoon.

Marvin Krause from JBC says it happened at 1 p.m. when a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing inadvertently dropped a military vehicle over the town of Cameron.

“The C-17 took off from Pope Army Airfield, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, on a routine air drop test training mission and inadvertently dropped a U.S. Army Humvee vehicle prematurely over Cameron, North Carolina, approximately five miles from the Fort Bragg drop zone,” Krause said.

According to a report, the aircraft landed safely at Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina.

There are no reported injuries or damage to property at this time.

This incident is under investigation.

A report by WNCN states the Humvee came down via a parachute and landed in a wooded area in a neighborhood.

