Kindergartners in TN surprise hearing impaired custodian by signing ‘Happy Birthday’

According to local media, occasionally James Anthony teaches the students good manners and sign language. (Source: HICKERSON ELEMENTARY,FACEBOOK,CNN)
October 25, 2018 at 9:12 AM CDT - Updated October 25 at 9:16 AM

TULLAHOMA, TN (CNN) - Kindergartners in Tennessee surprised a hearing-impaired custodian on his 60th birthday Tuesday.

The Hickerson Elementary School nurse and teachers helped the students learn to sign the Happy Birthday song.

Hickerson Elementary posted the sweet moment to Facebook with the caption: “Our Kindergarten classes learned how to sign Happy Birthday for Mr. James’ birthday today. He was so surprised!”

Sixty-year-old James Anthony said he was touched by the performance.

He's been working for the Coffee County school district since 1991 and 15 of those years have been at Hickerson Elementary.

