Memphis 901 FC signs first players

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis 901 FC announced its first player signings.
Former University of Memphis Midfielder Raul Gonzalez comes home after playing 2 seasons with USL’s Richmond Kickers. He scored 5 goals in 47 starts.
Defender Wes Charpie played in the National Premier Soccer League with the Jacksonville Armada after 3 seasons in the USL with St. Louis and Toronto. He was selected 29th overall by Toronto in the 2015 Major League Soccer Draft.
And Defender Josh Morton played for the USL Tulsa Roughnecks last season.
He was a 4th round pick of the MLS Chicago Fire after earning PAC-12 All Conference Honors at the University of California.
Memphis 901 FC begins its Inaugural season in USL this coming Spring. The team will play its games at AutoZone Park in Downtown Memphis.
