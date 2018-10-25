Memphis teen’s idea inspires book, stage show

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Memphis teenager with a crazy idea will see his name in lights this weekend.
He's the mastermind behind a book and now stage show about pirates, a time machine, and cave men!
Here’s how the young man turned his love for creative writing into a smash hit.
“I got probably 10 free books, got to meet the story pirates, got to meet Geoff Rodkey,” said Vince Boberski.
Now, his creativity is headed to the stage at Halloran Centre in downtown Memphis.
“So I heard about it on the radio, that the Story Pirates were organizing a competition online and you just send in a story line on their website and mine ended up getting picked,” said Vince Boberski.
Vince’s story “Stuck in the Stone Age” is the basis for this new book and now stage show about two scientists who steal a time machine, get stuck in the Stone Age, and have to find their way back to the future before they’re gobbled up by angry cave men.
The story may be make-believe, but it’s a real dream come true for the Memphis University School student. It all began when he decided to "share and send.”
“To see it actually performed, that’ll be more than I thought it was going to be,” Vince said.
Vince probably didn’t think he’d be in a sports coat, signing books, speaking to the masses, or giving TV interviews, but as the stroke of a pen would have it, that’s precisely what he’s been doing.
His inspiration?
“I had been watching a lot of Back to the Future at the time, which I think is very evident in this story line,” Vince said.
A New York Times bestselling author actually wrote “Stuck in the Stone Age,” but the mastermind behind it, whose idea spawned all these pages, is beaming with pride: the now-famous 13-year-old Memphian.
“Stuck in the Stone Age” is part of a series of family-friendly performances at the Halloran Centre. The show is this Saturday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m.
Pre-show activities, like pirate crafts and a book signing by Vince, start at 9 a.m.
Tickets are $15. Visit the Halloran Centre website for more details.
