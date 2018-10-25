Mississippians discuss early childhood issues ahead of Ivanka Trump’s visit

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) -Ivanka Trump is scheduled to visit the Mississippi coast Thursday where she’ll be part of a panel discussion on early childhood education and workforce training.
Preschool isn’t required in Mississippi, but the state first started putting money into preschool classrooms in 2013. Since then, the money has more than doubled to $6.5 million.
“There’s so much research out there now around the fact that if you can get little ones started and on the right track, it’s much more feasible, more efficient, and more cost effective than trying to remediate when children get older,” explained State Superintendent Dr. Carey Wright.
And testing shows the investment is a good one.
“Our collaboratives are outperforming all of our other students that are coming from four year old programs," Wright noted. "In fact, they’re scoring above the cut score we use for kindergarten readiness.”
But there’s not enough money to help all the children in the state. Wright recently requested more money from a legislative budget hearing and cited early childhood education as one of the areas needing expansion.
“We’ve got waiting lists and if we had more money, we could definitely be opening far more seats for children as four year olds,” she said of the collaboratives
In Governor Phil Bryant’s statement about Ivanka Trump’s visit, he referenced early childhood issues and making the focus on entire family. That’s where child care enters the conversation and many child care providers like Patrina Dace say more needs to be done for low-income families.
“That’s not just at pre-k. It’s beginning at infancy," said Dace who owns Kaleidoscope of Learning Preschool and After School in Byram. "Parents need to work and they need quality care for their children. That they be able to work and have quality care while they work. They don’t need to be worried about what’s happening with their child while they work.”
There’s been some debate about childcare tax credit that the President has pushed. Some advocates saying it leaves needy families still struggling to pay for child care. Dace hopes Trump’s visit will spark action to better fund child care for those families.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.