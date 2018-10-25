Off and on showers

Widespread rain will taper off to isolated showers this afternoon with highs struggling to hit the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph. It will stay cloudy and chilly through sunset.
TONIGHT: More clouds and passing showers. Winds: NE 5 mph. Low: 51.
FRIDAY: Expect more clouds with a shower early. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60. Rain chance is only 20%.
WEEKEND: Highs will be in the mid 60s with lows in the 40s with some clouds on Saturday and maybe a stray shower. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a small chance of a shower in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid to upper 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Sunshine should return Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 60s to near 70 and lows in the 40s. Some changes for Halloween as clouds will move in ahead of a cold front with possible rain for Halloween night.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
