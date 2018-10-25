Pastor used church member’s ID to rack up $50K in credit debt, police say

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Memphis pastor landed behind bars after he accrued over $50,000 in credit card debt in a church member's name.
A woman told police that Pastor Frederick Smith came to her home in May 2015 and asked her to join a "Mothers Board."
The woman told police Smith then asked for her social security card, driver's license and MLGW bill and took of a picture of them.
When she began to receive credit card statements, Smith promised to pay her back and admitted to making up the "Mothers Board" to get her personal information and obtain credit.
Police said Smith racked up $51,030 in debt on three credit cards under the woman's name.
By October 2018, the debt had not been paid and the woman went back to police, who eventually pulled Smith into custody.
The woman also said Smith's wife Jerri Smith went to her and asked not to prosecute Frederick Smith.
Jerri Smith was also taken into custody and charged.
