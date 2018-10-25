Phil Trenary murder suspects appear in court

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Suspects charged in the death of Memphis civic leader Phil Trenary appeared in court Thursday.
Prominent attorney Arthur Horne is representing Quandarious Richardson, who is one of the suspects.
22-year-old McKinney Wright and 18-year-old Richardson are charged with Trenary’s murder.
“I would hope that the community wouldn’t rush to [place] judgment on these individuals,” said Horne.
Horne said police have the wrong people behind bars and his office is doing a separate investigation.
"We are trying to who find who we believe the true perpetrators are," said Horne.
Investigators said the suspects admitted to the crime.
Police also said one of the suspects claimed they were driving around downtown looking for people to rob when they spotted Trenary.
Horne said he’s heard about these statements but he has not seen them.
Wright is now being represented by William Massey.
Both suspects appeared briefly in court to speak with their attorneys.
Their next court date is Monday, October 29th when attorneys are set to schedule a preliminary hearing.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.