Photo alleging large crowd at Texas Trump rally is actually from Cavs championship parade

FILE - In this June 22, 2016, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, center, stands in the back of a Rolls Royce as it makes its way through the crowd lining the parade route in downtown Cleveland, celebrating the basketball team's NBA championship. When LeBron James and the Cavaliers, whose historic comeback in June against Golden State in the NBA Finals ended Cleveland’s title drought dating to 1964, receive their championship rings and a banner is raised in Quicken Loans Arena before their season opener, the emotional ceremony will merely be the warm-up act. Next door, at Progressive Field, the Indians will host the Chicago Cubs in Game 1 of the World Series. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) (Gene J. Puskar)