Rain and cooler temperatures today

A weather system will move north towards our area today. Scattered light showers will be possible this morning and afternoon, especially in areas along and south of I-40. Rain will become more widespread tonight with everyone receiving up to half an inch of rain through early Friday morning. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s this afternoon and lows will be in the lower 50s.
TODAY: Cloudy. 70%. Winds: E 5-10 mph. High: 57.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 70%. Winds: E 5-10 mph. Low: 51.
FRIDAY: There will still be clouds and spotty drizzle on Friday, but we will start to clear out that night. High temperatures will once again be in the upper 50s. Lows will dip into the upper 40s.
WEEKEND: A stray shower will be possible on both Saturday and Sunday afternoon, but it looks like most of the area will stay dry. We will have a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the mid 60s.
NEXT WEEK: It looks dry with sunshine next week with highs in the lower 60s Monday and Tuesday. Overnight lows will be in the mid 40s. It looks dry and chilly for trick-or-treating on Halloween night with temperatures in the 50s by 7 pm. Rain will move back in on Thursday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB