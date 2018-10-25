Reward offered for helping Oxford PD find man who assaulted woman

OXFORD, MS (WMC) - Oxford police are investigating after a woman was assaulted last weekend.
Polcie said the assault happened on Van Buren Avenue near South 5th Street on Saturday, Oct. 20 shortly before 8 p.m.
The victim told police she was grabbed from behind as she walked east on Van Buren Avenue by the suspect.
She was able to fight the attacker off and ran to a nearby residence to call 911.
The suspect is described as a white male standing 5-feet-11-inches. He wore a dark colored zip up jacket, orange or red shirt, khaki’s and a light tan Costa Del Mar ball cap with a light blue Costa symbol.
Officials said they believe the ball cap is the key piece to solving this crime.
The suspect ran off, heading west on Van Buren Avenue towards the Ford Center parking lot, where he got in a newer model white car. The suspect left the parking lot heading north towards West Jackson Avenue.
As the suspect’s vehicle was leaving the parking lot, police saw several vehicles on video surveillance also driving through the Ford Center lot.
Police said if you were in the parking lot between 7:45 and 8:10 p.m. that night, you’re urged to contact them.
Crimestoppers has offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of this suspect. If you have any information please contact Investigator Fortner at 662-232-2400 or sfortner@oxfordpolice.net.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.