Shotgun-wielding robbers steal puppies from woman in Holy Cross area

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are searching for gunmen who stole two puppies from a woman in the Holy Cross neighborhood.
Officers said the crime happened around 1:24 p.m. on Wednesday in the 500 block of St. Maurice St.
Police said two men with shoulder length dreadlocks, all dark clothing and wearing bandanas approached a the 25-year-old victim, who was walking her small puppies.
The perpetrators met the woman at her front door, one armed with a shotgun.
The men forced the victim back inside, where they took possession of the puppies and fled the location in a two-door silver Honda Accord.
A description of the puppies was not provided.
