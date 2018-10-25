Shotgun-wielding robbers steal puppies from woman in Holy Cross area

October 25, 2018 at 9:23 AM CDT - Updated October 25 at 10:37 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are searching for gunmen who stole two puppies from a woman in the Holy Cross neighborhood.

Officers said the crime happened around 1:24 p.m. on Wednesday in the 500 block of St. Maurice St.

Police said two men with shoulder length dreadlocks, all dark clothing and wearing bandanas approached a the 25-year-old victim, who was walking her small puppies.

The perpetrators met the woman at her front door, one armed with a shotgun.

The men forced the victim back inside, where they took possession of the puppies and fled the location in a two-door silver Honda Accord.

A description of the puppies was not provided.

