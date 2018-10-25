Tigers QB still in running for Unitas Golden Arm Award

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers Football Team gets an extra weekend to lick its wounds after what’s now is a rare 2 game losing streak.
But, this week’s open date brings some welcome news to a pair of the teams' offensive stars.
Quarterback Brady White moved on to the quarterfinal list for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.
Through 8 games, White has thrown for almost 2,000 yards with 17 touchdowns against just 3 Interceptions. He’s completing passes at a better than 63 percent clip.
Most of his passes have gone to Teammate Damonte Coxie, who’s added to the Biletnikoff Award list as the nation’s most outstanding receiver.
While in-season honors are good for the ego, White said the Tiger team is using the off week to figure out how to get back on the winning track.
“I think that’s what we needed to do coming into this week.” White said. “Take a closer look at ourselves. what we do offensively and how we work to take care of our business.” The Tigers will get back on the field next at East Carolina, Saturday November 3, at 11 a.m.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.