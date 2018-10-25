UK lawmakers slam BBC for failure to fix gender pay gap

FILE - In this May 11, 2016 file photo, an external view of part of BBC Broadcasting House, in London. A group of British lawmakers says the BBC has failed to live up to its duty to pay men and women the same for equal work _ a damning indictment after year of pay scandals. Parliament's media committee said Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018 that BBC salaries are set by "an opaque system of discretionary decisions by individual managers.(Anthony Devlin/PA via AP, File) (Anthony Devlin)